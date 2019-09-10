Barclays Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.26 ($20.07).

ENI stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.10 ($16.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52-week high of €16.70 ($19.42). The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.66 and its 200 day moving average is €14.60.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

