Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Friday. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.32.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

