Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 9.1%

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 141,821 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 146,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

