Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $855,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $429,662,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 225.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,002,000 after buying an additional 1,419,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $89,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,809,000 after buying an additional 449,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,202,000 after buying an additional 278,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. 50,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,713. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $84.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

