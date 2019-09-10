BANCO DO BRASIL/S Announces Variable Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 151,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94.

BDORY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

