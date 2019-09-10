BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Darryl Schmidt Sells 4,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 26,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.