AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXA Equitable by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,272,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,584 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,458 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 2,148.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AXA Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $22,977,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 30,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,430. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $125,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

