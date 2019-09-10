AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 3,481.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,481.88 ($45.50).

A number of research firms have commented on AVV. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,685 ($35.08) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,370 ($44.04) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) target price (up from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

AVEVA Group stock traded down GBX 184 ($2.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,474 ($45.39). 256,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,232 ($55.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,868.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,542.37. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer Allerton sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,077 ($53.27), for a total value of £379,161 ($495,441.00). Also, insider James Kidd sold 19,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,954 ($51.67), for a total transaction of £782,694.30 ($1,022,728.73).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

