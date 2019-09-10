Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will report sales of $180.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $180.80 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $165.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $707.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.07 million to $709.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $765.08 million, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 43.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,440 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 467,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

