AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,532,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,165 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after buying an additional 1,978,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after buying an additional 1,964,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 32,243,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,357,364. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

