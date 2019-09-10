AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,723,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,820 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of AT&T worth $794,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 1,898,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,357,364. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

