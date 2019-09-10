Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.08. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,727 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATOS. Maxim Group lowered shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.28.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts expect that Atossa Genetics Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

