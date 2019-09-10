ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASV in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ASV remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,851. ASV has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ASV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASV by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of ASV in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ASV in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASV by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

