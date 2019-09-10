Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ashtead Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,415.45 ($31.56).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 2,287 ($29.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,089.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,163 ($28.26) per share, for a total transaction of £302,820 ($395,687.97). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

