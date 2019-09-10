Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.92 Million

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to report $647.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.85 million and the highest is $660.90 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 738.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 450,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,825. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

