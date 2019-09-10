Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.