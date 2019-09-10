Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ardagh Group also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,288. The firm has a market cap of $323.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.