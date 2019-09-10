ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 202,377 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 207.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 285,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,687 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 203,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.76.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

