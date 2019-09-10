Aragon Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00007004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and AirSwap. Aragon has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $5,224.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00216768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.01249063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087776 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Bitfinex, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

