Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $4,957,300.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 89,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $4,957,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,116.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 963,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,445. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $778,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Appian by 22.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $2,921,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. William Blair upgraded shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

