Analysts Set Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT at $108.33

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $126.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 153.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

