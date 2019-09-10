Analysts Set PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) PT at $106.55

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,053. PVH has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

