Analysts Set Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Price Target at GBX 1,860

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,860 ($24.30).

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWS. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

LON:KWS traded down GBX 68 ($0.89) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,280 ($16.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,564.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,501.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($26.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $833.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

