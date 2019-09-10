Analysts Set Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Price Target at $16.70

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 836,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 801,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRAC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,219. The company has a market capitalization of $586.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keane Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

