Analysts Set Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $26.46

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 56,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,439. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 434.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 381,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.