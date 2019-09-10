Analysts Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $1,698,163.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,868,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $44,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.15. 140,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,391. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

