Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Gentex also posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,106.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,543 shares of company stock valued at $952,059. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gentex by 58.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2,390.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 586,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 132.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 582,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Gentex by 211.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 826,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 561,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 910,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,093. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

