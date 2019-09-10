Analysts Anticipate Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.65. Visteon posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Visteon by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,298,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visteon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after buying an additional 672,851 shares in the last quarter.

VC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 477,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $108.42.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

