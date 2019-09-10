Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.19). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EB. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $460,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,889.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,359 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $21,192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EB traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.49. 596,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

