Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. American Water Works reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

American Water Works stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,282. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 219,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

