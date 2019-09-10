Ampleforth (AMPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,316.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $45,316.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 46,483,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,925 tokens.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

