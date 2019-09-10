Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRX. Leerink Swann upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,008. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $192,664.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

