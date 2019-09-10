Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.21. The stock had a trading volume of 336,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

