American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,325. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $8,301,100. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

