American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. 248,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

