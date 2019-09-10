American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,511 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,759,350 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.