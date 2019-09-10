America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.48

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $13.42. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 3,789 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) by 224.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

