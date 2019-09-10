America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) & GCI Liberty (NYSE:GLIBA) Financial Survey

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GCI Liberty does not pay a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 6.15% 26.07% 4.19% GCI Liberty 83.86% -5.83% -2.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 3 3 0 2.50 GCI Liberty 0 1 4 0 2.80

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. GCI Liberty has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than GCI Liberty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and GCI Liberty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.06 billion 0.88 $2.67 billion $0.80 18.03 GCI Liberty $739.76 million 9.08 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -40.23

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats GCI Liberty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

