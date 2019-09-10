Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,824.08. 809,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,826.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,834.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.