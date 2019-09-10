Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,820.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,806. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $906.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,826.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,834.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.