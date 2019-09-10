Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $7.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,823.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,806. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $906.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,826.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,834.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

