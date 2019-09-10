AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Up 6.4%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.65, approximately 922,909 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 919,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 259,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,224,947.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 948,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,304,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,007 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 86,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 371,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.