Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,363.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $11,713,663 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.