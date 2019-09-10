Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $157.50.
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,363.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $11,713,663 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.