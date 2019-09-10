Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 165000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Affinor Growers Company Profile (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

