Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,640,000 after buying an additional 1,012,510 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,401,000 after buying an additional 449,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 364,904 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,528,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 565,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,102,000 after buying an additional 160,506 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.84.

AMG stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.16. 10,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $147.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

