Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005054 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $22,881.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00725987 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

