Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 40994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

