AdultChain 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. AdultChain has a market cap of $15,143.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AdultChain has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdultChain alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00593906 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004957 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000989 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdultChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdultChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdultChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.