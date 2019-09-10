Ace (ACE) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ace token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ace has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.04703000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ace is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

