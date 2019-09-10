Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.10. Accor shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 740,572 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.00.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.